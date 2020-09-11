Jerome C. “Jerry” Locken, 89, of Yankton passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernst-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Jerry’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
