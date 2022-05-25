Roman Suing, 84 of Worthing, passed away on May 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Church with a Scripture Service starting at 6:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Roman “Romie” Suing was born on March 3, 1938, to Arnold and Mary (Boehmer) Suing in Fordyce, NE. He did some schooling at Conception Abbey in Missouri.
Romie was united in marriage to Janice Christensen on June 26, 1962. To this union, 3 children were born Lori, Bradley, and Lynn. He farmed all of his life around the Worthing area. From planting in the field to checking on livestock, he enjoyed it all. Romie also liked to square dance, horseback riding, and spending time with his family.
Romie was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was on the Lennox CO-OP Board for a few years.
Romie is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Janice of Worthing; children Lori (Keith Johnson) Plucker of Dickenson, ND, Bradley of Worthing, and Lynn (Hadley) Plucker of Lennox; Grandsons Jon and Dalton, Step-grandchildren Tylor Koepp and Amanda Honken; step-great-grandchildren James, Jayden, and Kash; and brother Melvin Suing. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Mary Suing; in-laws Kenneth and Magdalen Christensen; and daughter-in-law Laurie Jean Suing.
