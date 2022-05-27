Milan Henry Lemmenes, age 74, of Wakonda, South Dakota, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home in Wakonda.
No local services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Milan Henry Lemmenes was born October 18, 1947, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to Henry and Helen (Vermeer) Lemmenes. He grew up and attended school in Waupun, Wisconsin and graduated from Waupun High School in 1965. He then attended Madison Vocational School and was later drafted into the United States Army and served from 1969 until 1971. He then returned to Wisconsin and worked various jobs until moving to Florida. While living in Florida he worked at General Telephone and Electric which was later purchased by Verizon. He married Barbie Farr on December 1, 1995, in Florida and after Milan’s health forced him to retire after more than 18 years with GTE and Verizon, they moved to Wakonda, South Dakota in 2004. Milan enjoyed fishing, playing cards, camping, and especially spending time with his family. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Barbie Lemmenes of Wakonda, South Dakota; four children: Laurie Cogdill; Teresa (James) Bissett; Thomas (Cindy) Murphy; and Angie (Gary) Morris; eight grandchildren: Merritt Cogdill, Gage Morris, Gentry Morris, Jon Murphy, Carson Murphy, John Brown, Mark Brown, Wyatt Bissett; mother, Helen Lemmenes of Florida; and two brothers: John (Patty) Lemmenes of California and Kurt Lemmenes of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lemmenes and daughter, Becky Lemmenes.
