Gladys Braunesreither, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers will be her children.
Gladys Braunesreither was born March 22, 1928, in Delmont, South Dakota, to Albert and Mathilda “Tillie” (Peters) Jerke. Since her dad was a share crop farmer they moved often, when she was little, until settling in Yankton County. She attended school in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. She married Roy Braunesreither on June 17, 1949, at Martinus Lutheran Church and moved to their farm in rural Utica, South Dakota. They lived on the farm, where Gladys took great pride in raising her family. They moved into Yankton in 1986 and Gladys began volunteering for the Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary.
Gladys was a long-time member of Martinus Lutheran Church and was active in the Ladies Aid and Couples Club. Gladys and Roy loved playing cards with area couples and Gladys loved planting flowers, making crafts and was very accomplished with her needlework.
Survivors include her four children: Alan (Cec Nielsen) Braunesreither of Yankton; Lora (Gerry) Fejfar of Sioux Falls; Dean Braunesreither of Mission Hill and Kent (Linda) Braunesreither of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pearl Jerke of Yankton; brother-in-law, Ronald (Dianne) Braunesreither of St. Charles, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy in 2015; daughter-in-law, Dawn Braunesreither; brother, Carrol “Bud” Jerke and sister, Charlotte Mayhew.
