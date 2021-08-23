Dianne Neugebauer, age 72, of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, August 18, in the comfort of her daughter, Mindy’s home in Sioux Falls.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24th at the Zion Lutheran Church of Scotland. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery also known as Flensburg Lutheran Cemetery of Rural Dimock, South Dakota.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 23rd, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland.
