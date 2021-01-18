Terry McPhillips, 55, of Brandon died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence. He is the father of Corey, Nathan, and Lincoln.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
The family requests that face masks and social distancing be used for the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
