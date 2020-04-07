Our beloved father, Robert “Bob” Arens, 83, passed from this life into an eternal life with Jesus on March 12, 2020. He was a man of true courage living with a long term illness.
Bob was born in 1936 to Albert and Frances Arens. He was raised on a corn farm in Hartington, Nebraska. Bob married Donna Olesen in South Dakota in April 1960. After serving his country in the Army, he worked carving highways throughout the midwest. Bob and his wife Donna successfully owned and operated several businesses. They settled in Marysville, Washington to run Bob’s Bulldozing. They later semi retired to Sekiu, Washington to run Bayview Mobile Home Park. Later, they officially retired in Sequim, Washington.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife, Donna; five sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by daughters, Amy of Issaquah, Sherri (Rick) Rodriguez of Port Angeles and Lori (Kent) Welcker of Snohomish, Washington; and grandchildren, Dustin Rodriguez, Franci Welcker and Holli Welcker; and his brother, Gerald J. Arens of Hartington, Nebraska.
Bob was always ready with a laugh, story or joke. He was an anchor to his family, always strong, ambitious, persistent and hard working. He loved nature and the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and gardening were his favorite things to do. He also loved birds, music, family, and friends. In his earlier days he was also active in Four Wheel Drive club events. We will always love and miss you, Dad.
Funeral services will be held once events are accessible.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 8, 2020
