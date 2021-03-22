Abigail Linda Gilkerson, 19, of Yankton passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls as the result of an automobile accident.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the funeral home.
Livestreaming of Abigail’s service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented