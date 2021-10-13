Lawrence L. Mitchell, age 82, of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021, at the Vermillion Sanford Hospital.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 15, at 3:00 p.m. at the Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Harvey Opp will officiate. A private interment will be prior to the service at the Hope Cemetery in Hull.
Larry LaVerne was born on February 24,1939, in Deadwood South Dakota, to Harold and Fay (Anfinson) Mitchell. He attended and graduated from Deadwood. Larry received a BFA from University of SD, an MA from University of IA, and his DMA from University of IA. He taught at Rock Valley, IA, Humboldt, IA, Warrensburg, MO, and University of SD. Larry was a member of RCUS Providence Reformed Church, Vermillion, SD. He married Elizabeth “Beth” A. Haan on February 16, 1963.
Larry is survived by his wife and two daughters; Jennifer (Dan) Van Peursem, Vermillion, SD, and Susan (Greg) Van Holland, Orange City IA; six grandchildren, Joel (Kaitlyn), Abby and Luke Van Peursem and Anna, Sarah, and Taliya Van Holland; brother and his wife: David H. (Linda) Mitchell, Rapid City, SD.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, and parents, Harold and Fay Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Coyote Bands Fund, USD Foundation.
You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, read the full obituary, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.
