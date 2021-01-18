March 15, 1928-January 14, 2021
Born in Yankton, S.D., Max Moderegger grew up in the Great Depression, often breaking horses for area farmers and working with his father at the Yankton stock- yards while still in the 6th and 7th grade. He was nicknamed “Little Mud,” his older brother was “Big Mud” and his father was “Old Mud.”
He finished his formal schooling by graduating from 8th grade and continued breaking horses and working at the Ford garage in Yankton. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from May 1946 to June 1947, he married June Brust in Omaha, NE, and worked as an engine mechanic for several construction companies in Omaha, including Caterpillar and CMI Paving. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing, traveling and going to casinos before retiring and moving to Bella Vista, AR, in 1993. There, they continued those activities as well as golfing and taking yearly fishing trips to Minnesota with other couples.
He moved to The Brookfield Assisted Living Center in Bella Vista in August 2014 after his wife’s death in 2013 and later to Legacy Garden in Pender in January 2018 to be closer to family. He died at Legacy Garden on January 14, 2021.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Edith and husband Quentin “Pee Wee” Howe, Patricia and husband Lorimer “Pete” Peterson, Mary and husband Orlein Hevle, Judy and Margie at a young age; brother, George and wife Margaret Moderegger; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, Howard Jensen.
Survived by sisters Janet (Norvin) Hansen of Pender, NE, and Kathy Jensen of Lincoln.
Services pending at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha.
