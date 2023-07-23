Evelyn E. Patocka was born Nov. 4, 1922, to John and Agnes (Blaha) Pesicka. She passed away April 13, 2023, after a life well lived. Evelyn attained the age of 100 years, 4 months and 13 days.

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Lake Andes with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.