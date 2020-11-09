Arlene Helgager, 80 died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Tieszen Home in Marion.
Graveside services will be on 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, rural Viborg. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and social distance at the services.
Arrangements are by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Arlene Ruth Stubbe was born on February 10, 1940 near Monroe, South Dakota where she grew up. On April 15, 1983 she was united in marriage to Dennis R. Helgager at Monroe, SD. They farmed near Viborg where she loved to be outdoors and working in her garden. They moved into Viborg in 2006. Her husband Dennis died in 2010. For the past few years she has been a resident of the Tieszen Memorial Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are a sister, Ione Hallican, Marion, SD; special neighbors and friends, Rodney Mikkelsen and Sharon Ness; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis, and 3 brothers, Alvin, Marvin and Vern.
The family would like to thank Rodney and Sharon for all the countless hours they spent with and caring for Arlene.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 10, 2020
