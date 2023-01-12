Gary Hamberger

Gary William Hamberger, age 81, died unexpectedly January 4, 2023, at his home in Kaylor, SD.
A celebration of his life was held January 9, at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland. Burial will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, at a later date.
Gary William Hamberger was born July 31, 1941, to William and Pauline (Jacober) Hamberger in Yankton, South Dakota. He was a 1959 graduate of Scotland High School. He married Carol Mulder in October of 1963 at his parents’ home in Scotland. They were blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Holly.
Gary was the true definition of a cowboy. He worked for Ed Pillar for several years, beginning while he was still in high school. This gave him the opportunity of a lifetime, to ride Roy Rogers’ horse, Trigger. Gary then went on to work at a local service station and then Coast to Coast until 1966 when he enlisted in the Army. He served his country until 1969. He was Vietnam Veteran. Gary returned home, where he began working for Scotland-Kaylor Coop. In 1978 he hired on with the Hutchinson County Highway Department. A rodeo accident in 1999, during Scotland Rodeo Days, forced him into retirement.
Gary had a love for horses, whether it was competing in team penning or simply trail riding. He was a member of the Scotland Saddle Club. Gary’s other sweet ride was a 1966 Mustang Fastback. The car is now on exhibit at the Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, SD. Gary enjoyed throwing for several years with the Kaylor dart league. One year, the team he was throwing with, took 4th place in the Heartland Tournament.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Heidi (Myron) Fischer and Holly Fechner; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo Hamberger and Ray Hamberger; sister, Margie Rehurek; granddaughter, Brittney Hamberger and great-grandson, Cory Tietz.
