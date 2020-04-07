Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.
Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dickie on Wednesday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Private family burial will be at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.
