Rocky Wilson
Courtesy Photo

A celebration of life for Rocky Wilson, age 67, of Lynch, Nebraska will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara, Nebraska. Delores Ruzicka will officiate, with burial at a later date.

Public visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until service time at the funeral home.