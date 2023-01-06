A celebration of life for Rocky Wilson, age 67, of Lynch, Nebraska will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara, Nebraska. Delores Ruzicka will officiate, with burial at a later date.
Public visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until service time at the funeral home.
Rocky died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence.
Rocky Ray Wilson, son of Robert “Jr” and Joy (Tuch) Wilson, was born July 17, 1955, at Lynch, Nebraska. Rocky attended school in Verdel, Lynch, and graduated from Niobrara High School. He worked as a carpenter and furniture builder and resided in Nebraska, Wyoming, and various other places throughout his lifetime.
He was the proud father of three children, Rayde, Dylan, and Reese.
Rocky was a member of the Buffalo Bill Museum of the West with an award-winning piece of lodgepole furniture. He enjoyed cooking and smoking meats for the community, especially Monowi, Nebraska.
Rocky is survived by his children, Rayde (Nicholas) Nipp of Bloomfield, Nebraska, Dylan (Tayler) Wilson of Yankton, South Dakota, and Reese Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska; three granddaughters and one grandson, Hadlee, Bryson, Berkley, and Eva, with one on the way; father, Robert “Jr” and his dear friend Cindy Nolan; and siblings, Chad (Virginia) Wilson of Bloomfield, Kevin (Carla) Wilson of Lynch, Nebraska, Carson Wilson of Bloomfield, Robyn (Jay) Huskey of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Joe (Barb) Wilson of Bloomfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Wilson; nephews, Adam Bosley, Andrew Wilson, and Chad Wilson; great-nephew, Vance Heiser; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
