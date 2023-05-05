Carolyn Gilster

Carolyn Ann Gilster, age 82, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton with Fr. Mike Newago, CFC officiating. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are her four grandsons: Miles and William Gilster, Casey and Cameron Krejci.
Carolyn was born August 20, 1940, in Springfield, Missouri to Marion and Ruth (Rathbone) Berry. She grew up in Springfield and attended Springfield High School. After her freshman year, the family moved to North Platte, NE, where she met the love of her life Bill Gilster. Bill and Carolyn were married on May 6, 1961. They lived in North Platte for a few years where they had their two children, Kevin and Lori. Bill got a job working for NWPS. He was promoted and moved his family to Huron, SD for 3 years before being transferred to Yankton in 1973. Carolyn worked at American State Bank in Yankton for many years and then for Yankton Radiology. Bill was offered regional manager of NWPS Nebraska division. They moved to Grand Island, NE for 3 years before Bill took early retirement and they moved back to Yankton. After the death of her husband in 2000, she accepted a job at Episcopal Church as their secretary.
Carolyn loved playing bridge, was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, most of all, her 4 grandsons. She had many close friends that she cherished and made many memories with. She was an only child, so the friends she made through life, were family to her. She was a member of chapter CO, PEO, and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed being a part of Kids Hope through the church, as a mentor for kids at Lincoln School for many years. She enjoyed family and friends along with her daily glass of wine. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Carolyn is survived by two children: Kevin (Sandy) Gilster of Argyle, TX and Lori (Daryl) Krejci of Yankton; four grandsons: Miles Gilster, William Gilster, Casey Krejci and Cameron Krejci (fiancé, Savannah Frick); sister-in-law, Dottie (Joe) Grachek of North Platte, and a special friend Jim Kirkman.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William Gilster on June 29, 2000.
