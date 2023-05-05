Carolyn Gilster

Carolyn Ann Gilster, age 82, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton with Fr. Mike Newago, CFC officiating. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.