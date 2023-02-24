Teresa ‘Terrie’ Bowder

Mass of Christian Burial for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, age 71, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Gregory Carl will be celebrant, with burial following the luncheon in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.

Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary.