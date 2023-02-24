Teresa ‘Terrie’ Bowder

Mass of Christian Burial for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, age 71, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Gregory Carl will be celebrant, with burial following the luncheon in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa “Terrie” D. (Schroeder) Bowder died on February 22nd, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Roy.
Teresa was the oldest daughter of Roman and Mildred Schroeder. She was born on November 2nd, 1951, in Yankton, SD. Teresa graduated from grade school at St. Boniface School in Menominee, NE. She then graduated from Yankton Public High School in 1970. Teresa attended and graduated from Wayne State College in 1974.
On August 24th, 1974, Teresa was united in marriage to Rodney D. Bowder at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE. From this union they were blessed with four children: Meghann (Brian) Bowder Buresh of Norfolk, NE; Jessica Bowder of Lincoln, NE: Ryan (Paige) Bowder of Omaha; and Mary Bowder of Omaha, NE; including five precious grandchildren, Brianna Buresh and Blake Buresh, Eva Bowder, Grace Bowder, and Tommy Bowder.
Siblings are Ron (Lisa) Schroeder of Crofton, NE, Monica (Jerry) Hain of Norfolk, NE, Romaine (Bob) Kappel of Sioux Falls, SD, Roger (Sheryl) of Yankton, SD, Rick (Gina) Schroeder of Madisonville, TX, and Mark (Erin) Schroeder of Kingsley, IA.
Teresa was thankful for having been an elementary teacher for 40 years including 10 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary school in Wayne, NE and 30 years at Norfolk Catholic Elementary School in Norfolk, NE, retiring in 2016. Teresa spent her last four years totally enjoying her part-time job in the baby room at the Sacred Heart Day Care Center. She has been honored to be nominated and selected to be inducted into the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame.
Memorials may be directed to the Norfolk Catholic Schools or to the family for future designation.
Commented