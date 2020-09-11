Corene Kay Mehlhaf, 48, of Menno passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Zion Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Travis Grassmid officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20, with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Sept. 21.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Corene’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opshal-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
