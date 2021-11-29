Robert Kellen Nov 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Kellen, age 87, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Yankton, SD. His funeral Mass is being arranged by Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton. www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Nov 26, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Astec Nov 27, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment AFootball: Bucks Put Five On 11AA All-State TeamDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsScotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More ChargesSheryl ‘Sherry’ RyeNorman SchurmanAn InvestmentRhea Erickson Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
