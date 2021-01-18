Jeanette D. Pinkelman, 87, of Wynot, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Philip and James cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
A public viewing will be on Tuesday at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
