Sharron T. Arens, age 81, of Norfolk, Nebraska, and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center Countryside in Madison, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 27, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. You may watch a livestream of the funeral service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Pallbearers will be Levi Arens, Ryan Arens, Trevor Doyle, Wyatt Kremer, Dakoda Arens, Austin Ronspies and Jackson Arens. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharron Theresa was born on February 19, 1940, in Wynot, Nebraska, to Herman and Walburga “Wallie” (McCloud) Wiebelhaus. She grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School. She worked in Sioux City, Iowa, at a hospital and then worked in Yankton, SD. She married Alvin Paul Arens on October 22, 1957, in Crofton, NE. Sharron worked at Bogner’s Steak House in Crofton and then at Gurney’s Seed and Nursery in Yankton. She and Alvin raised a family of 14 children. In 1983, Alvin and Sharron moved to Kansas where they both drove and owned a Taxi business. In 1985, they moved to Osmond and then to Norfolk in 1987 where they purchased and operated the Skyline Motel. They retired and moved to an acreage south of Norfolk, NE, in 2011.
Sharron was a very hard worker. She gardened, took care of her orchard, canned, raised chickens and was a wonderful housewife and mother.
Sharron enjoyed fishing, riding horses, going to country concerts, sewing, growing flowers, drawing, bowling and creating special moments with her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and was a very compassionate person to many who encountered her. She was loved and will be missed.
Sharron is survived by her husband Alvin of Norfolk, fourteen children and spouses Alvin Jr. (Debra) Arens of Long Lake, MN, Karrie (Donald) Burns of Oakland, NE, Royce (Andrea) Arens of Germany, Elliot (Carla) Arens of Wynn, AK, Brian (Julie) Arens of Pierce, NE, April (Boyd) Doyle of Osmond, NE, Ellen (Dr. Keith) Kremer of Smithfield, VA, Dana Arens of Garland, KS, Chris Arens of Bronaugh, MO, Aaron ( Rachel) Arens of Norfolk, NE, Linda Ronspies-Arens of Gretna, NE, Laura (Joe) Navarro of McAllen, TX, Nathan Arens of Norfolk, NE, Anthony Arens of Norfolk, NE; 42 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great -grandchildren; 4 brothers and 2 sisters
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Wallie Wiebelhaus; brother Gary; sister Mary; 1 grand-daughter Jessica Arens and 1 great-granddaughter Reagan Turner.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 22, 2021
