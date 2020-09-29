Francis (Garvey) Ness: October 5, 1933-January 22, 2020.
Franny as she was known by most was born and raised in Yankton. She married Admar “Abby” Ness and moved to California. Together they had five children: Richard, Michael (passed as an infant), Karen, Elizabeth and Teresa. Franny passed away in January of this year. Her children have made the decision to bring her home to Yankton for her final resting place. Her youngest brother David Garvey also deceased, whose son, Christopher Garvey, has made the same decision. The brother and sister Franny and David, shared a home in California until David’s passing some years ago. We, the children, know that the two belong here in Yankton, together with the other members of their family who are buried at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Their internment will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020. They both will be loved and remembered always, may they continue to rest in paradise.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 30, 2020
