Dale Brian Pechous age 56 of Tabor, SD died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton after a courageous battle with cancer.
Private family memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27. 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield, SD. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Dale’s service at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Dale was born October 28, 1963, at St. Michaels Hospital in Tyndall, SD, to Laddie and Marlene (Herman) Pechous. Dale remained on the family farm homestead by Tabor with his parents until his passing.
Dale attended kindergarten and first grade at Vlasak Country School by Tabor, SD, following with second through eighth grade years at Tabor Elementary School. Dale graduated from Tyndall-Tabor High School in 1982, as the last graduating class known as “Tyndall-Tabor Panthers”.
Dale graduated from Pipestone Area Vocational Technical Institute in Pipestone, MN, in 1984 with an associate degree in meat cutting. Following graduation, Dale worked at Cimpl’s Meat Packing Plant in Yankton, SD, for 5 years. However, Dale was well known in the community for his career job at Steiner’s Locker in Yankton, SD for 30 years, displaying nothing short of pride, loyalty, and dedication to his work family. With this God given talent, he shared his skills of butchering and meat cutting with many family members and friends.
Dale approached his cancer the way he lived his life, with grace, hope, and courage. His humble way was an inspiration to many. He always remembered and acknowledged birthdays, anniversaries and special milestones of his family and friends. He was always the one to be giving a lending hand on the farm or odd jobs to many expecting nothing in return.
Dale had a great love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was blessed to travel to the Black Hills, Canada, Lake of the Woods in Minnesota, and many South Dakota lakes and rivers experiencing his passion with so many family members and friends along the way. Dale hunted caribou, moose, black bear, grouse, deer, wild turkey, elk, prairie dogs, and pheasants. His love of fishing was year-round on land, boat, and ice. Dale fished for lake trout, pan fish, northern pike, walleye, catfish, crappie, or anything that would bite. If you were lucky enough to fish with him by boat when the bite was on, you would hear him say “Just one more pass.”
Dale was a beloved and honorable brother to three siblings and their spouses, Steve (Linda) Pechous of Scotland, SD, Julie (Doug) Leighton of Volga, SD, and Charlene (Lee) Hoerth of Tyndall, SD.
His greatest accomplishment was being blessed to be called “Uncle Dale” to his nieces and nephews, whom he adored and loved, Jason Pechous of Scotland, SD, Jesse Pechous of Sioux Falls, SD, Hunter Leighton of Honolulu, Hawaii, Sierra Leighton of Volga, SD, Annie Hoerth of Brookings, SD, Maggie Hoerth of Tyndall, SD, and one great niece, Haevynn Pechous.
Survivors include his mother, Marlene Pechous of Tabor, SD, the above siblings, spouses, nieces and nephews, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and special friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his father, Laddie Pechous; grandparents, Leonard and Frances Herman and, James and Frances Pechous and many aunts and uncles.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 15, 2020
Commented