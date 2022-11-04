Robert ‘Bob’ DeNeui

Robert “Bob” Royal DeNeui was born at home on November 5, 1942, in Hurley. He passed away on October 30, 2022, at home in Hurley, surrounded by his family, following a short but courageous battle with a brain tumor, six days short of his 80th birthday.
Bob attended twelve years of school in Hurley, being a proud Hurley Bulldog, graduating in 1960. Following graduation, he spent the summer working for Dakota Cooperative Telephone Company in Irene. At eighteen he entered the United States Army, 24th Infantry, where he was trained in many types of communications, with Morse Code being his main love. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to DTC as a crew member. Through his career at Dakota, he worked his way up and retired as CEO and General Manager in 1995 after 35 years. A self-taught man, he was always an advocate for fairness and honesty.
Bob married the love of his life, Carol Marie Farrar at the Methodist Church in Hurley on June 18, 1965, they celebrated 57 years together this year. Bob was a very proud Army Veteran and a life-time member of the Hurley American Legion where he served many years as Adjutant. He also spent countless hours for the Legion working on Memorial Day activities including Grave Decoration Committee, Avenue of Flags Committee and head greeter at the cemetery. He also served on the Hurley School Board, Hurley United Methodist Church Board and the Hurley City Council.
His love for hunting, trapping and fishing was a major part of his life. He loved learning from his Dad and passing it on to his children and grandchildren. The Annual Turner County Crow Hunt with his best friend, Gail “Buddha” Lange, was always a highlight as well as the time they spent together solving the world’s problems.
Bob had many highlights in his life but watching his kids and grandkids in all of their sports and school activities were his favorite, as well as countless roadtrips with Carol and playing cards with friends.
Those left to cherish his life and memories are his wife Carol, sons Michael (Kerri) of Hurley and Mitchell of Norman, OK, daughters Melissa (Johnny) DeNeui-Powell of Sioux Falls and Melinda “Joey” (Danny) Pulscher of Hurley. Grandchildren Holly Marie and Seth Michael DeNeui and Owen Royal Pulscher all of Hurley. Step-grandchildren Emily (Noah) Hansen, Tanner and Gannon Pulscher and step-great grandchildren Zaylee and Axton Hansen. Sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Darell Eide, niece Rhonda (Lon) Hellenga, nephews Richard Mills, Randy (Lisa) Mills, and Shon (Gerri) Eide and their families and many close friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Helen (Olmstead) DeNeui, grandparents Oscar and Gertrude Olmstead, and Dirk and Ida DeNeui. Father and Mother-in-law Gordon and Alvia Farrar and sister-in-law Nancy Ann Farrar.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11th (Veterans Day) in Hurley at the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Bob’s childhood church. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10:30. A private family burial, with full military rites, will take place at the Hurley Cemetery following the funeral.
The family would like anyone who feels inclined to wear camouflage, patriotic or Chicago Bears attire as they were some of Bob’s favorites.
Commented