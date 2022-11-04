Robert ‘Bob’ DeNeui

Robert “Bob” Royal DeNeui was born at home on November 5, 1942, in Hurley.  He passed away on October 30, 2022, at home in Hurley, surrounded by his family, following a short but courageous battle with a brain tumor, six days short of his 80th birthday.

Bob attended twelve years of school in Hurley, being a proud Hurley Bulldog, graduating in 1960. Following graduation, he spent the summer working for Dakota Cooperative Telephone Company in Irene. At eighteen he entered the United States Army, 24th Infantry, where he was trained in many types of communications, with Morse Code being his main love. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to DTC as a crew member. Through his career at Dakota, he worked his way up and retired as CEO and General Manager in 1995 after 35 years. A self-taught man, he was always an advocate for fairness and honesty.