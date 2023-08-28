Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt

Memorial Services for Teresa Brandt, 44, of Avon, SD, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.