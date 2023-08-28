Memorial Services for Teresa Brandt, 44, of Avon, SD, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Scotland Good Samaritan Society.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Brandt was born on July 26, 1979, in Yankton, SD. She passed away on August 24, 2023, in Yankton. Teresa was the second oldest of four children to Dennis and Lyla Brandt.
Teresa grew up in Avon, SD, and graduated from Avon High School in May of 1998. Teresa then went to college at Northeast Community College where she majored in journalism. After completing college, Teresa worked in Norfolk for several years. She then moved to Fremont, NE, for a couple years. Teresa moved back to Avon where she found a love in caring for others as a CNA. She spent the last several years at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society working the night shift as a nurse aide where she always strived to uphold the residents’ independence, privacy, and dignity. Teresa poured her whole heart into caring for her residents.
Outside of Teresa’s love for caring for others, she deeply cared for her family. She was proud to be a baptismal sponsor to Mikaela. Teresa was the first person to tell you “Happy Birthday” and wish you a Merry Christmas. She spent many nights playing cards with her parents, nieces, and nephews. Her favorite card game was Skip-Bo. Teresa loved going to the yearly Brandt family reunion and other large family gatherings at holidays. Teresa was especially proud of becoming a Great-Aunt last July. Teresa enjoyed seeing her nieces and nephews at ball games and other sporting events. Teresa had two cats, Mittens, and Midnight which always kept her company while at home.
Teresa loved to travel. Teresa had a bucket list to take a trip to all 50 states. She loved to travel to go to concerts, or just to take a road trip. She was also especially excited for her 25th class reunion coming up.
Teresa was survived by her Grandpa Ray Brandt of Avon; parents Dennis and Lyla Brandt of Avon; siblings: Gina (Tim) Reicks of St. Louis, MO, Ben Brandt of Avon, and Dustin (Liz) Brandt of Avon; nieces and nephews: Karisa (Kylar) Kafka, Cacie (Isaac) Norton, Nic Brandt, Hoyt and Haley Brandt, Hannah and Lydia Reicks, and one great-niece Laney Kafka; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Teresa was preceded by her Grandma Eleanor, Grandpa and Grandma Talsma, sister Baby Kay, and many aunts and uncles.
Teresa’s family was thankful for having shared the precious time and wonderful life with her.
Commented