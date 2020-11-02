Ronald Lee “Papa” Pearson, 59, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD due to complications from COVID-19.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington, Nebraska, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. in Salem.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
