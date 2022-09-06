Jean C Ludwig, age 96 of Volin, SD, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Viborg, SD.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 16 at Faith United Lutheran Church, rural Volin from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Faith United Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m., with Vicar Mary Wilkens officiating.
Jean was born on July 8, 1926, at home in Watertown, S.D. to Richard and Alma (Baughman) Tigner. She was baptized in the Methodist Church and later confirmed in the Raymond Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Faulkton and Clark areas, graduating from Faulkton High School in 1944.
She married Merle Ludwig on July 27, 1947, at Clark, SD. To this union three daughters were born, Lois, Roberta and Cathy. They lived in the Mission Hill, Tea and Volin areas most of their married life.
Jean worked at various jobs over the years including the State Hospital in Yankton and Farmers Elevator in Volin, as well as doing child care. She served on the Volin school board and was secretary of the Volin Lutheran Parish. She held every office over the years in the women’s organization of the church. She especially enjoyed being a senior buddy at the Gayville-Volin School.
Jean made many quilts for LWR, as well as the Contact Center and the Women’s Shelter. She was always dreaming up a new pattern to work on.
Jean spent the last 1 1/2 years at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg. The family extends their gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care she received while there.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Lois (Butch) Steenhoven of Volin, Roberta (Daryl Rossow) Keiser of Tea and Cathy Langreck of Greenwood, WI; five grandchildren, Scott and Melissa Steenhoven, Josh and John Keiser and Adam (Brittney Averill) Langreck; six great-grandchildren, Nick Steenhoven, Adrianna, Zora, Kinsley, Oakleigh Keiser and Lane Langreck; two sisters, Luella Logan of Clark SD and Mary Olson of Greenwood, WI; sister-in-law, Alma Haas of Clark, SD; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her Faith United Church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle in January of 2007; grandson, Troy Langreck; nephew, Steve Olson; niece, Cindy Voas and three brothers-in-law, Byrl Logan, Leonard Olson and Henry Hass.
Burial will take place at the Prairie View Cemetery at Raymond, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 6, 2022
