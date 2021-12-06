John Anderson Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John R. Anderson, 90, of Yankton, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2 BR, Appliances, $750 / month. Includes lot rent, water $750 Bedrooms: 2 Updated Dec 3, 2021 More Jobs Jobs RADIOLOGY MANAGER NEEDED - Freeman Regional Health Services 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeSarah SoukupScotland Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ICU: Taking A TollKenneth FischerDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesDaily Record: ArrestsTabor Bomb Suspect To Be Evaluated Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (21)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Re-Election Time (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
