Luella Auch
Courtesy Photo

Luella D. Auch, age 96, of Menno, SD, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her son’s home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD, with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.