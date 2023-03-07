Luella Auch was born at the Ludwig Oswald Sr. homestead in Jamesville Township, Yankton County, S.D., to Otto and Lydia (Oswald) Schaeffer on January 9, 1927. She attended grade school at the Klaudt #14 country school near Menno S.D. and graduated from Menno High School in 1944. She attended Freeman Junior College and received a teaching certificate.
She was confirmed at the Saron Reformed Church, rural Menno, in 1941 by Rev Erich Kaempchen. She married Eugene P. Auch on June 22, 1947, at Saron Reformed Church by Rev Kaempchen.
Luella was a faithful homemaker and farmwife to her husband at their farm north of Lesterville, S.D. Before marriage she taught for three years at the Bender country school near Menno. After she raised her family, she worked at the Menno Livestock Auction café.
Luella was active in her church, serving as a teacher and singing in the choir. She sewed many clothes for her family and did gardening. She and Eugene were able to see many parts of the U.S. and traveled twice to Germany and once to India and Bangladesh to see their son, Duane. She was active in the Menno Pioneer Show, SoDak Stamm, and Menno Baseball Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, parents Otto and Lydia Schaeffer, sisters Idella and Delores Schaeffer, sister Marie Woehl, parents-in-law Emmanuel and Salamina Auch, grandsons Peter and Michael Auch, as well as nine brothers-in-law and eight sisters-in-law.
Luella is survived by her sons Steven (Anita) Auch of Yankton, Duane (Mary) Auch of Centerville, and Dennis (Joann) Auch of Menno. Grandchildren Suzanne (John) Wentz, Stefanie (Chris) Hooley, Ashley (Andrew) Schrank, Kyle Auch, Jonathan Auch, Matthew (Erica) Auch, Julia Auch, great grandchildren Madison Schrank, Sophia Auch, Levi, Ava and Josiah Wentz, Hudson, Jadon, and Isaiah Hooley, six step-grandchildren and their spouses and 20 step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister-in law, Alvina Auch.
