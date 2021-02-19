Paul F. Van De Rostyne, 66, of Yankton passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Paul’s services will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
