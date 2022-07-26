Marlene Loretta Zieser Blackburn was born June 19, 1934, in Alcester, South Dakota, to Stanley and Gladys (Miller) Anderson and died peacefully on July 22, 2022. A faith-filled, fashionable, and active wife and mother, she gave her heart to her family and the Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in St. Leo’s Cemetery in Tyndall.