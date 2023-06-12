Jean Peterson

Jean Mae Peterson, 98, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, at the Wakonda Heritage Manor with her family at her side.

Jean Mae Larson, the only child of Jeppe and Viola (Johnson) Larson, was born on December 13, 1924, on the family farm southeast of Wakonda. She attended rural Bluff Center School for 8 years and graduated from Wakonda High School in 1943, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader and carnival queen. She received her teaching certificate from USD at Vermillion and taught school in Volin two and one-half years.