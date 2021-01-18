Richard Anderson, age 72, of Tyndall, passed away at Tyndall.
His memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Richard Martin Anderson was born in Yankton, South Dakota to parents, Ed and Mary (Swensen) Anderson. The family moved to Belmont, California in 1957.
Rick was a standout baseball player from little league through high school garnering many awards.
In his many jobs — he constantly moved to states like Texas, Arizona and South Dakota. His occupations included horticulture, law enforcement, and dealing cards in a casino.
Rick loved to hunt and fish. In later years, he became an avid slot machine player, excitably winning many big jackpots. Rick loved to tend his garden and to share his bounty with friends and neighbors.
Rich is survived by his two brothers, Chuck Anderson of Palo Alto, California and Cliff Anderson of Tyndall, South Dakota; his sister, Mary Mattner and her husband, Dennis of Aurora, Nebraska, his niece, Desirée Christenson and his nephew, Eric Anderson.
Rick will be missed by his many cousins and friends for his great sense of humor and will help in all their needs.
Rick’s wish to be cremated and remains given to the water and land he loved is honored.
To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to www.goglinfh.com under the Obituaries tab will be a live stream button to click on the day of the memorial service.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 19, 2021
Commented