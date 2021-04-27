Borne to Providence on the wings of a life well lived, Dorothy Nielson died April 26, 2021. Joining those loved ones who went before her.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, with burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery south.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
She had been born October 21, 1930 the 6th child of 12 to her parents, Harry and Alzada Hixon, on a farm in Spink County South Dakota near the town of Turton. On a Mellette County farm, she country schooled to the 8th grade and shared the hard work of a family farm in the 1930s and 40s while also sharing a bedroom with six other sisters.
In 1948 as a young adult, she found her way to Aberdeen and then Sioux Falls where she sterilized surgical equipment for McKennan Hospital. Then, convinced by her sister Irene, she transferred to Yankton where she met Merlyn Nielson. They were married in November 1950 west of Midway in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To them were born five children.
She made a career of hard work. Spending 31+ years in the laundry department of the State Hospital in Yankton becoming a supervisor, while raising children and also working a second job at Gurney’s Nursery in the evenings. She continued other work after retirement including 13 years for Casey’s General Store making donuts eventually stopping in 2003 at age 72.
She cherished many friendships in life none more so than the one she developed with a retired farmer named Elmer Lowe, whom Dorothy first met in 2000 at a dance. They would share 15 wonderful years together — “the happiest of her life.”
She is survived by her 5 children. Pam Gooby and friend Chip, Yankton; Steve and friend Colleen, Irene; Stanley (Lyn), Chincoteague, VA; Corey and friend Brenda, Luverne, MN; Todd and friend Bev, Sioux Falls. Also, her ex-husband & good friend Merlyn, Yankton, 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Bonnie Marlow and Vicki Hixon. Sister-in-law: Marion Hixon. And many loving nieces and nephews.
Those that preceded her to their union with God were her parents Harry and Alzada (Bymers) Hixon, siblings Irene (Boylan) & Jim Nielson, Harry Hixon, Opal (Elmer) Wolff, Ruth (Lucky) Burr, Faye Hixon, Robert (Dorothy) Hixon, Pat (LaWayne) Dobberpuhl, Jerri (Okie) Row, William (Bea) Hixon, Vern Marlow and her beloved companion Elmer.
She will be laid to rest west of Midway and join generations of Nielsons since they first came to this prairie and found their way home to God.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 28, 2021
