Lawrence Ackerman

Sept. 23, 1960-June 23,2023

In memory of Larry “Lawrence” Duane Ackerman, a proud Marine and devoted father, who walked among us for sixty-two years before making his final journey. He was born in Yankton, South Dakota, on September 23rd, 1960, to Carol and Kenneth Ackerman. He was imbued with a spirit of patriotism and self-sacrifice from a young age, which led him to serve his country with honor and distinction.