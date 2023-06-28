Lawrence Ackerman

In memory of Larry “Lawrence” Duane Ackerman, a proud Marine and devoted father, who walked among us for sixty-two years before making his final journey. He was born in Yankton, South Dakota, on September 23rd, 1960, to Carol and Kenneth Ackerman. He was imbued with a spirit of patriotism and self-sacrifice from a young age, which led him to serve his country with honor and distinction.
After completing his military service, Larry found solace riding his motorcycle with his friends on the open roads, his hair flying in the wind like a proud banner. In his youth, he was known for his exceptional baseball skills and unwavering focus. His passion for tinkering in his garage with his tools created pieces of art that reflected his stubborn yet creative spirit.
He was a dedicated father to his daughter, Sheana, and an adoring grandfather to his five grandchildren, McKenzie, Alexis, Kelcy, Aliyah, and Koraleigh (all from the Fremont, NE, area), who brought so much joy and light into his world, and his one and only great-grandchild, Theo, whom we’ll pass our memories onto him.
He was a loving and devoted sibling to his sisters and brothers; Sharon, Barb (Tom) Bruder, Linda (Dan) Schenkel, Kenny Ackerman, Donny Ackerman, Greg Ackerman, and Jackie (Jon) Grosdidier.
Although we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the life he lived, for Larry was a fighter, a warrior, and a man of uncommon resilience and fortitude. He was never one to shy away from a challenge, but rather always strived for greatness, so much so that he became a beacon of hope for everyone who knew him.
Larry left us on 23rd of June, 2023, in Sioux Falls, SD, where he had made his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Kenneth Ackerman, and his two brothers, Donny and Kenny Ackerman. But his memory is etched forever in our hearts, as we recall his bravery, his strength, his kindness, his courage and his tremendous influence on our lives.
Rest in peace, Larry. Your mark on the world cannot be erased, and your spirit will live on in the hearts of those who looked up to you as a model of greatness. Ride free Dad! Until we meet again.
A service will be held at the VFW Post #791, 209 Cedar St., Yankton, SD, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, with military honors. Paper cards and condolences may be sent to Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
If you ride and weather is cooperative, please bring your motorcycle and let’s send Lawrence off with what he loves and go for a ride!
