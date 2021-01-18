Maynard Justra, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Yankton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed the Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.
Maynard Justra was born October 16, 1933, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to William and Elsie (Stekl) Justra. They lived on a farm near Elk Point, South Dakota and when he was three years old his father passed away. Maynard and his mother moved back to Letcher, South Dakota, and in 1941 moved to Yankton, South Dakota. Maynard graduated from Yankton High School in 1951 and worked on the farm until enlisting in the United States Army in 1954. Maynard served in the Korean War and was discharged in 1956. He returned to the farm and later married Lucile Jensen on August 18, 1962, in Tyler, Minnesota. Maynard worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier for 30 years, walking seven miles every day until retiring in 1989. After his retirement he worked part time as a groundskeeper at Hillcrest Country Club, which he continued for 25 years.
Maynard was a hardworking quiet man who loved visiting with his son, John at his body shop and running to get parts for him. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton; he served as an officer for the Moose Lodge, The Legion of the Moose and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends and especially loved going for drives through the countryside with the love of his life, Lucile.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lucile Justra of Yankton; son, John Justra (Kristy Sayler) of Yankton; daughter, Karen Lopez of Crooks, South Dakota; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Justra.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 19, 2021
