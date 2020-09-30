Lucille Wysuph, 90, of Yankton passed away early Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, you may participate through livestreaming of Clara’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
