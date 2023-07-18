Ray Hegert Jr.

Raymond (Bunny) Frederick Hegert Jr. age 88 and longtime resident of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Senior Living in Lincoln.

Visitation is at 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, with a vigil service at 6 p.m., at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.