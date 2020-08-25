Rolland “Raleigh” Hausmann, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook/WintzRay or on Raleigh’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791, SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors, and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary, video tribute and time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Chris Bender, Kevin Bender, Mark Jennewein, Joe Benes, Todd McDevitt, and Todd Wollman.
Raleigh was born August 9, 1940 in St. Helena, Nebraska to George and Frances (Bender) Hausmann. He grew up in St. Helena where he attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School. Raleigh attended Yankton High School and then joined the United States Army in 1958. He served until 1961 when he was honorably discharged. On November 24, 1962, Raleigh married Iva Benes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. After their marriage, they made their home in Yankton where they raised their family. Raleigh worked with his father-in-law in the plumbing business and then started Modern Plumbing in 1969, which he owned and operated for 40 years. Raleigh loved playing cards and had an extensive coin collection he started in 1964. He enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states. Raleigh always enjoyed a good time with his friends but his family was his pride and joy.
Raleigh is survived by his wife, Iva Hausmann of Yankton; three children: Brenda (John) Schwery of Lincoln, NE, Mark (Allene) Hausmann of Yankton and Kenneth (Angie) Hausmann of Yankton; two grandchildren: Mikala (Jake) Geisert of Lincoln and Nicole Schwery of Minneapolis, MN; four sisters: Darlene (Richard) Reuss of Myrtle Beach, SC, Barbara (Peter) Esser of Wayne, NJ, Karen Azevedo of Omaha, NE and Marchell (Mike) Benes of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bill Azevedo.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 26, 2020
