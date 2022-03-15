Leo “Lee” Joseph Hroza (age 86) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the home of his daughter Pamela in Portland, Oregon.
Lee was born June 9, 1935, to Czech immigrants Bohumil and Louise (Mikus) Hroza on the family farm in Tabor, South Dakota. He was the youngest of nine (9) children, attended Tabor schools, and graduated from high school in 1953. Lee was an exceptional athlete and lettered in football, basketball and track. After high school, Lee attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD where he was a star halfback on the football team. His real passion was baseball, which he played well into his 40’s as a player, coach and manager of the semi-professional Tabor Bluebird baseball organization. He married his high school sweetheart Shirley Ann (Karolevitz) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic church in Tabor on June 4, 1957.
Lee began his career as an accountant at the Bon Homme Electric Co-op in Tabor, where he worked his pre-grad summers out “on the line.” In 1975, he moved his family to Columbus Nebraska when he became the Sales Manager and VP for Columbus Hydraulics, Inc. until he retired after 25 years of loyal service. He enjoyed traveling the United States in his car, servicing his many clients from coast to coast and the Chicago area.
Lee was also active in public service. In Tabor, he spearheaded the design and construction, including the namesake, of the Takota community park which included a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and of course, a baseball field. In Columbus, Lee was an active member of the Sertoma and Elks clubs and St. Isidore’s Knights of Columbus, as well as nearly 20 years as Treasurer for the Junior Olympics track meet held annually in Columbus. His most impactful leadership contribution was during his 25 years as member and past President of Scotus Central Catholic - Shamrock and 250 Clubs and was inducted into the schools Hall of Fame as a booster in 1999. He established a legacy scholarship fund for Scotus Athletes of the Year to pursue further education and all six (6) of his children are Scotus and University/College graduates.
Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley (Karolevitz) Hroza, sister Elsie Hatwan of San Pedro CA, sister Violet Carda of Riverside CA, son Timothy Hroza of Camas WA, daughter Teresa Hroza of San Antonio TX, daughter Patricia (Chad) Nelson of Sioux Falls SD, son Karl (Silvia) living in Santiago Chile, daughter Juli Townsend of Portland OR, daughter Pamela (Mike) Horton of Portland OR and fourteen (14) happy and healthy grandchildren – who all adored him.
His parents, Bohumil and Louise, preceded him in death along with six (6) siblings and son Michael in 1971.
Those wishing to honor his life can make donations in his name to either St. Isidore parish or Scotus Central Catholic. A celebration of life will be organized in Columbus in the near future. Please stay tuned …
