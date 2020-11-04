Minnie Wittmeier, 90, of Avon died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Avon.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Avon. The service will be livestreamed on the Avon First Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial is in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Minnie (Gelling) Wittmeier was born February 12, 1930 in Colton, SD to Deddo and Theressa (Rienstra) Gelling. In 1934 the family moved to Springfield where Minnie attended grade school and high school. She attended Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield where she made confession of her faith in Christ as her Savior. She attended Northwestern Junior College at Orange City, IA and taught in rural schools for seven years.
Minnie married Clayton Wittmeier of Avon on August 24, 1956. Three daughters were born to their union. They lived on a farm west of Avon until they retired and moved into Avon October 2012. They attended Trinity Presbyterian Church for some years and later became members of First Baptist Church. Minnie was baptized by Rev. Henry Lang on June 29, 1975.
Minnie was a member of the Women’s Missionary Fellowship and taught Sunday school for many years. She was secretary of Meadow View Manor board. She enjoyed poetry, reading and traveling through 46 of the 50 states. Minnie and Clayton enjoyed hosting relatives, friends and missionaries in their home for meals and fellowship.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Clayton of 64 years; her daughters: Donna and husband Joe Larsen of Crooks, SD, Debra and husband Robert Ruppelt of Tyndall, Karen and husband Larry Johnson of Watertown, SD; her seven grandchildren: Laura (Mike) Griffith, Jennifer (Greg) Olsen, Lisa (Chad) Collins, Ryan (Abby) Larsen, Brian Ruppelt, Eric (Anna) Ruppelt and Chad Johnson; seven great-grandchildren: Sadie, Evan, Kaylie, Cole, Rylie, Maya and Lincoln; her sisters: Tiena Zondervan of Willmar, MN and Willma Wissink of Canton, SD; brother-in-law Lester VandenBerg and wife Beth of Edgerton, MN; sisters-in-law Kalma Koenig of DeSoto, TX, Marlene Wittmeier of Avon, Gudrun Schoenrogge of St. Francis, KS and Sheila (Norman) Idlewine of Westport, IN.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Janette VandenBerg, Frieda Van Deursen and Annie Peterka; brothers-in-law Robert Wissink, Robert Peterka, Henry Zondervan and Ken Van Deursen.
November 5, 2020
