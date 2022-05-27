Funeral services for Vert Voigt, 93, of Avon will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Avon, with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial is the Baptist Cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation will be Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Vert Virgil Voigt, son of E.O.F. and Katie (TerVeer) Voigt, was born September 12, 1928 on a farm near Avon, SD. He passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, at the age of 93 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Vert attended Mawhinney Country School where he completed the eighth grade.
Vert married Doris Ludens on September 7, 1956, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, SD. Four children were born to their union.
Vert received Christ as his Savior as a young man and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Avon, SD. He served in many capacities over the years including being a deacon, church treasurer, Sunday School teacher and a choir member and men’s chorus member.
Vert was a board member for Bon Homme Yankton Rural Electric for 37 years. He was a member of the Lions Club and served on the board of Meadow View Manor. He also delivered meals on wheels for many years. He enjoyed getting together with his siblings for morning coffee and birthday get togethers which always included homemade ice cream.
He loved to farm and always anticipated the beginning of a new year when planting season rolled around. He started selling Dekalb Seed in 1985, which is still a family business today. He continued to farm until he turned 86 when his memory began to fail him. He was always very mindful of his siblings and attended to many of their needs.
Vert entered assisted living in September 2021.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife, Doris of 65 years; daughters: Kay Davidson of Rochester, MN, Joan (Bryan) Sagmoe of Spearfish, SD, and son Paul (Tracy) Voigt of Avon; 8 grandchildren: Clare Davidson-Mino (Sebastian), Thresa Davidson, Jackson Davidson, Nathan Davidson, Lauren Sagmoe, Jaron Sagmoe, Derian Voigt, and Cassandra Voigt; and 2 great-grandchildren: Lucia and Mateo Mino.
Vert was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald; his parents; brothers: Abe, George, and John (Luella); sisters: Clara (Peter) DeBoer, Johanna (Emil) Weber, Margaret (Russell) Hubner, Esther Voigt, and Carrie Engle; half-brother Eldon Voigt; half-sister Goldie Lubbers; niece Delilia Weber; and son-in-law Jack Davidson.
May 28, 2022
