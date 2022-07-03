Benjamin Slama Jul 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin Slama, 88, of Springfield, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon. Burial is in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors. Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Jul 1, 2022 More Jobs Jobs OPERATORS - Great Plains Processing Jul 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOne Injured In Rollover Near VerdigreMan Convicted In Woman’s 2011 Death Denied Sentence ReliefAshley SmithYankton Native’s Journey Brings Him HomeAshley SmithZachary ScheetzZachary ScheetzSD Supreme Court Upholds Barratry Claim Against CountyRodney SwensenStill Up For Discussion Images CommentedUvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (15)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: Priorities (13)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (11)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)The Test And The Cure (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
