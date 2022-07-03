Benjamin Slama, 88, of Springfield, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon. Burial is in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.

Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.