Ender Lee Davis, four-month-old son of Edward Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord, Nebraska, with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be on Thursday at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
Commented