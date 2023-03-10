Darleen Crisman

Funeral services for Darleen Crisman, 97, of Wagner, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Wagner Community Church. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Visitation will be the hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.