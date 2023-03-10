Funeral services for Darleen Crisman, 97, of Wagner, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Wagner Community Church. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Visitation will be the hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Darleen Crisman was born at Lynch, Nebraska, on November 25, 1925, the daughter of Leslie and Lillie (Hawkey) Wentling. She died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston.
Darleen attended rural Boyd County schools and Monowi and Lynch grade schools, graduating from Lynch High School in 1943 with a Normal Training teaching certificate. She taught school in rural Boyd County and worked at Wheeler’s Grocery Store at Lynch. She came to Wagner in 1948 and clerked in Summer’s Store.
She married Wayne Crisman at Wagner in 1948. Two children, Terry and Dean, were born to this union. Together they farmed southwest of Wagner until 1986, when they moved into Wagner. She worked at Boom’s Restaurant. She will be remembered for her love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her enjoyment of growing flowers and sewing. She attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, the Wagner Community Church and was a member of AARP.
Thankful for having shared her life are her son Dean of Belle Fourche, 3 grandchildren: Jacob (Jillian) Crisman, Aaron (Sara) Crisman and Matthew (Larin) Crisman; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Darleen was preceded in death by her husband Wayne in 2004, son Terry in 2013, parents, sister, Dorothy Anderson and brother-in-law, Ray.
