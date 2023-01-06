Esther Weidenbach, passed away, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland, at the age of 93.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Scotland Community Church. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.