Evelyn Florence Thue, 99, Lake Norden, SD, formerly of Bryant, SD, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Avantara, Lake Norden, SD.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Evelyn Ingalls Thue was born June 13, 1920, to Jed and Margaret (Miller) Ingalls at Spirit Lake, Iowa. Her family lived with her parents on a farm near Spirit Lake, IA, until 1924, when she moved with her parents and her sister, Esther, to a farm near Bryant, SD, about 2.5 miles north of the Garfield Church.
After high school, she married Neil Thue on October 26, 1940 at Watertown, SD. The couple had two children, Donald and Robert. The family lived, farmed, and raised their family in the Bryant-Lake Norden communities, and retired to Bryant, SD.
Survivors include her two sons: Robert Thue, Yankton, SD; and Donald (Sharon) Thue, Lake Norden, SD; six grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren; her sisters: Esther Rocca, of CA; and Edith Gist, of Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2020
Commented