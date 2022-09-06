Leta Mabel Hansen of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away on August 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, at the age of 83 years old.

Leta was born April 27, 1939, in Wakonda, SD, to parents Arthur and Iris (Sherman) Hall. She graduated from Wakonda High School and Dakota State University in Madison, SD. Leta married her soulmate, Francis Hansen on January 12, 1964, at the Wakonda United Methodist Church. Francis passed away on April 20, 2008.