Leta Mabel Hansen of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away on August 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, at the age of 83 years old.
Leta was born April 27, 1939, in Wakonda, SD, to parents Arthur and Iris (Sherman) Hall. She graduated from Wakonda High School and Dakota State University in Madison, SD. Leta married her soulmate, Francis Hansen on January 12, 1964, at the Wakonda United Methodist Church. Francis passed away on April 20, 2008.
Leta was a homemaker for many years on the farm, helping Francis move machinery from farm to farm and bringing countless meals and afternoon lunches to the field. Leta and Francis enjoyed camping and traveled south for several winters. In later years she attended nearly every ball game, road trip, college visit, and bowling match that her grandkids were involved in. She was also a dedicated volunteer in granddaughter Sarah’s classroom.
Leta is survived by her son, Brad, daughter-in-law Jeanie, her grandchildren, Sarah, Brian (Katie), and Brett, and the apple of her eye, great- grandson Granger. Also surviving her are her sisters, Ardis Henderson, and Mary Lou (Ray) Bucklin, and many nieces and nephews.
Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, parents, Art and Iris Hall, twin sister, Reta and her husband, Russel; sister, Lorraine Bjordal and her husband, Alan; brother-in-law, Ray Henderson, and her mother and father-in-law, Fanny and Joy Hansen.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Wakonda United Methodist Church in Wakonda, SD. Burial will follow the service at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Commented