Helen Catherine Hunhoff, age 88, of Utica, South Dakota, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Agnes Sigel Catholic Church in Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Anthony Urban officiating. The Mass will be recorded and will be able to be viewed at a later date on Catherine’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Sigel Cemetery in Utica, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton and will then process to St. Agnes Sigel for the Mass.
Pallbearers are: Dustin Johnson, Julie Hunsen, Stacie Hammond, Abbie Seliski, Ann Hunhoff and Andrew Hunhoff
Helen Catherine Hunhoff was born January 4, 1933, to Francis and Agnes (Nipp) McDonald. She grew up on the family farm in the Mayfield area. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Columba Catholic Church near Mayfield. She attended Cornbelt Country School near Mayfield and graduated from Irene High School. She married Edward Hunhoff in 1952 in St. Columba Catholic Church and moved to the Hunhoff farm near Utica, South Dakota, where she took great pride in raising her family and was a true homemaker.
Catherine was a member of St. Agnes Sigel Catholic Church in Utica and was very involved with the Church. She served as the sacristan, was a member of the Alter Society and also taught catechism to the first communicans for many years. She also served as the sexton of Sigel Cemetery along with her husband, Edward. Catherine was a hardworking, faithful, loyal woman, who was always active, whether it was working in her garden, tending to her flowers, canning or sewing. She wasn’t afraid to take on any task or get her hands dirty. Catherine loved her family, loved praying the rosary and loved The Lord.
Survivors include her two children: Mary Hunhoff of Lincoln, Nebraska and Joe (Suzanne) Hunhoff of Bloomfield, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Kristi Hunhoff of Yankton, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren: 11 great grandchildren: three sisters: Elaine Heirigs of Viborg, South Dakota; Lois Hauger of Yankton; Mary (Harold) Drotzmann of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; five brothers: Francis McDonald of Yankton; Duane (Illraye) McDonald of Yankton; Donald (Betty) McDonald of Yankton; Darrell (Helen) McDonald of Irene, South Dakota; and Jerrold (Vickie) McDonald of Irene; close family friend, Susan Brandl of Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Hunhoff; two children; Phyllis Hunhoff and Francis Hunhoff; sister, Delores Hauger; sister-in-law, Pat McDonald; and three brothers-in-law: LeRoy Hauger, Willis Hauger and Vincent Heirigs.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the fund established by the Hunhoff family called, “Angels Among Us” at P.O. Box 364, Bloomfield, Nebraska 68718.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 6, 2021
Commented