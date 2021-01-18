Richard E. Miller, 67, of Yankton passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A memorial prayer service for Richard will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory with Deacon Ron Kachena officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Richard’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented